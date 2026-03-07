Etihad Town Phase -I Launches Overseas Block with 5 & 10 Marla residential, Commercial plots on Main Raiwind Road

LAHORE: Recognized as Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand, Etihad Town hosted a grand launch event announcing limited inventory of 5 & 10 Marla residential, commercial, and apartment plot opportunities in Phase – I Overseas Block on Main Raiwind Road, Lahore.

The well-attended event took place at The Palace, Etihad Town Phase – I, and was hosted by GM Marketing Etihad Town, Mehroz Tariq. Sales partners, investors, end customers, and stakeholders participated in large numbers, reflecting strong market confidence in the project.

Etihad Town Phase – I stands as a fully developed and delivered community, home to over 25+ national and international brands including McDonald’s, Al-Fatah, Gloria Jean’s, and all the leading banks, providing residents with convenient access to quality retail and dining experiences within the society.

Strategically located, the project is approximately one-minute drive from the Motorway and is connected with Ring Road, Canal Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, and other major arteries of Lahore, ensuring seamless accessibility across the city.

This central connectivity places Phase – I at the heart of the city’s expanding urban landscape.

The newly launched block offers 5 and 10 Marla residential plots on a two-year easy instalment plan, and the price includes both development and possession charges with no hidden extra charges, making it a highly viable and affordable opportunity for buyers.

Highlighting the achievement, the management credited the strategic vision of Chairman Chaudhary Munir and Executive Directors Ch Raheel Munir, Ch Faisal Munir, and Ch Sohail Munir for consistently driving quality development and timely delivery.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Sheikh Shujaullah Khan said, “Phase – I reflects our commitment to quality, transparency, and delivery before time. The Overseas Block provides a valuable opportunity to invest in a fully developed society located on a prime main road.”

The launch ceremony concluded on a celebratory note, reinforcing Etihad Town’s standing as one of Pakistan’s most trusted real estate brands.