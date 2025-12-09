Etihad Town Delivers Again: Rapid Development & Early Map Reveal Transform Sialkot’s Future

Etihad Town, Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand, has once again proven its commitment to timely delivery and customer satisfaction. The highly anticipated map of Etihad Town Sialkot has been officially unveiled at a grand event on site — ahead of schedule, within a few months after the project’s launch, marking another milestone in the brand’s legacy of excellence.

This momentous occasion also sets a historic precedent for Sialkot, as Etihad Town introduces the city’s first-ever approved Farmhouses Project, offering residents a unique opportunity to live closer to nature while enjoying modern infrastructure and secure investment.

Located on Main Sialkot – Daska Road, only 5 min from the Motorway, Etihad Town Sialkot Farmhouses are designed to provide an idyllic lifestyle, blending tranquility, greenery, and high-value investment returns. With Etihad Town’s strong reputation for delivering premium lifestyle projects before time, buyers now have a rare opportunity to secure a farmhouse with complete confidence and experience countryside living with world-class amenities.

The development work on-site is progressing at a rapid pace, and the company continues to achieve its milestones well ahead of the planned timelines, further strengthening investor confidence and showcasing its unmatched commitment to delivery.

The event was hosted by renowned personalities Wasay Chaudhry and Wasim Badami, adding prestige and energy to the ceremony.

CO Etihad Town, Sheikh Shujaullah Khan, while addressing the audience, said:

“Etihad Town has always believed in transparency, commitment, and responsible development. Revealing the map ahead of time is our way of honoring every investor’s trust. With Etihad Town Sialkot, especially the introduction of farmhouses for the very first time in the city’s history, we are opening doors to a lifestyle never seen before in this region. This project will redefine how Sialkot lives, grows, and invests.”

The Management emphasized that this achievement is a testament to Etihad Town’s unwavering dedication to customer trust and development excellence. The early map reveal, along with the fast-paced construction work already underway, reflects the brand’s focus on delivering projects that exceed expectations.

Etihad Town Sialkot is now positioned to become the region’s leading address for farm house living, investment opportunities, and modern community development — transforming the real estate landscape of Sialkot for generations to come.

