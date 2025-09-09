EU criticizes US sanctions on Palestinian NGOs, calls them “regrettable, unjust”

The European Union (EU) has criticized the recent sanctions imposed by the United States on Palestinian non-governmental organizations and termed them“regrettable and unjust.”

The spokesperson for the European Union, Anwar Al-Anouni, while speaking to Al Arabiya, he stated that such sanctions contradict the work of human rights defenders, who play a vital role in building societies and promoting democratic values.

Al-Anouni further added, “These people must be protected, and their rights respected. Attacks or sanctions against judges, as in the case of the International Criminal Court judges or elected representatives, are unacceptable.”

The spokesperson stressed that all 27 EU member states are united on the two-state solution, considering it the only viable path to peace. He said the European Union calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and urged Israel to lift all obstacles hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid. He also made clear that the EU will continue to support international efforts aimed at easing the humanitarian crisis.

It is worth recalling that last Thursday, European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera described Israel’s actions in Gaza as tantamount to “genocide,” becoming the first senior EU official to make such an accusation.

Israel strongly rejected Ribera’s remarks, accusing her of echoing “Hamas’s propaganda.” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein wrote on the platform X: “We strongly condemn the Vice President’s baseless claims.

Instead of repeating Hamas’s terminology of genocide, she should have demanded the release of hostages and pressured Hamas to disarm, which is the only way this war can end.”

The European Union remains divided over the issue. Since the beginning of Israel’s assault on Gaza, its 27 member states have disagreed: countries like Germany emphasize Israel’s right to self-defense, while others, including Spain, have for months described Israel’s actions as “genocide.” This division continues to block any collective EU action.