ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to transforming bilateral ties into a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership, highlighting the vast potential for cooperation during the 8th Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue held in Islamabad.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, addressing a joint press breifing with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, described the dialogue as the highest institutionalized forum between Pakistan and the EU.

The two sides reviewed progress on cooperation under the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan 2019, covering sectors including trade, investment and development, human rights and rule of law, migration and mobility, and security and counter-terrorism.

Dar highlighted that the EU was among Pakistan’s major trade partners and described Pakistan-EU trade cooperation under the GSP+ framework as a win-win template and stated that discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.

During the dialogue, both leaders exchanged views on a range of regional and global developments, including tensions involving the United States and Iran, the security situation in South Asia, Afghanistan, Europe, and the Middle East.

Dar raised concerns regarding unprovoked Indian aggression and reiterated Pakistan’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, advocating for its resolution according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

He also shared that Pakistan’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty stands vindicated after the Court of Arbitration’s supplementary award, which affirmed that the Treaty placed substantive limits on India’s water control capability on the western rivers.

On security issues, Dar emphasised concerns regarding the presence of Fitna Khawarij and Fitna Hindustan elements on Afghan soil and their continued attacks against Pakistan.

In her remarks, Kaja Kallas described Pakistan as a major regional power and an important partner for the European Union.

Kallas noted that the EU remains Pakistan’s largest export destination, stating that Pakistan is the world’s leading beneficiary of the EU’s GSP+ scheme.

She expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, which have helped prevent a return to full-blown war.

Commenting on Afghanistan, Kallas said Pakistan has the right to protect its people and defend itself in accordance with international law.

Both leaders expressed resolve to further strengthen EU-Pakistan ties across trade, climate resilience, digital infrastructure, clean energy, migration, mobility, and people-to-people links, including through the Erasmus Mundus scholarship programme in which Pakistan tops the rankings.