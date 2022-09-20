EU envoy meets COAS Bajwa, offers full support for flood victims

RAWALPINDI: The Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Dr Riina Kionka called upon Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday and discussed enhancing bilateral relations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation with the European Union were discussed.

The army chief said Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and “we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests”.

Expressing deep grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan, Dr Kionka extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

She offered EU’s full support to the people of Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts in assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

The Army Chief thanked the EU’s support and reiterated that assistance from global partners will be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

