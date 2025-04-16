EU likely to grant visa-free entry to THIS Muslim country

In a major diplomatic development, Saudi nationals may soon be able to travel visa-free to the Schengen area, according to Christophe Farnaud, the European Union’s (EU) ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The initiative, currently in progress, would allow Saudi citizens to travel freely for short stays within the 27 EU member states that make up the Schengen zone.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen EU-Saudi ties and simplify travel procedures.

The European Commission has already taken a significant step by easing visa rules for Saudi nationals, alongside citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

The revised regulations allow for the issuance of multi-entry short-stay visas valid for up to five years.

The upcoming visa exemption aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to integrate more deeply into the global economy. Under the Vision 2030 strategy led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom is working to diversify its economic base and promote openness through tourism and international collaboration.

Read more: EU suspends counter-tariffs for 90 days after US U-turn

At the same time, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is advancing its own unified visa initiative. The proposed ‘GCC Grand Tours’ visa will enable travelers to visit multiple GCC countries on a single entry permit.

UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri previously announced that the visa would allow stays of over 30 days across member states. However, an official launch date has yet to be confirmed.

These parallel efforts from the EU and GCC underscore a shared commitment to enhancing regional and international mobility, with both regions poised to benefit from increased tourism and economic exchange.