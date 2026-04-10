Schengen travel update 2026: EU activates new system

The European Union (EU) announced on Friday that the Entry/Exit System is now fully operational across all Schengen Area countries, marking a key step in strengthening border security.

In a statement, the European Commission described the system as an advanced digital framework that records the movements of non-EU nationals travelling to 29 European countries for short stays.

The system replaces traditional passport stamping with digital tracking of entries and exits.

It improves data accuracy on border crossings, helping authorities detect overstays and identify cases of document fraud and identity misuse.

How the system functions

Under the new Entry/Exit System (EES), records the movements of non-EU nationals staying for up to 90 days within any 180 days.

Instead of passport stamps, border authorities now collect facial images, fingerprints and travel details, which are stored in a centralised digital database.

On first arrival, travellers provide full biometric and personal information. On subsequent visits, identity verification is quicker, as existing records are already available for reference.

While border procedures have changed, freedom of movement within the Schengen Area remains unaffected once entry is granted. Some countries have also introduced e-gates and self-service kiosks to speed up processing.

The European Commission says initial registration takes about 70 seconds per traveller. Subsequent entries are expected to be quicker due to reuse of stored biometric data.

Who comes under the system

The system applies to all non-EU nationals travelling for short stays, including tourists and business visitors. This includes travellers from countries such as India, whose entries and exits will now be logged electronically.

EU citizens, Schengen residents and long-term visa holders remain outside its scope.

Key border changes

Passport stamps replaced with digital tracking

Biometric data collected on first entry

Faster verification on return visits

Potential longer processing times during initial rollout

Rollout timeline

The system was introduced in October 2025 and expanded gradually over six months, operating alongside traditional stamping during the transition phase.