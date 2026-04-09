EU says strikes on Lebanon endangering US-Iran ceasefire

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union on Thursday called on Israel to halt its strikes on Lebanon which it said were endangering the US-Iran ceasefire.

“Israeli actions are putting the US-Iran ceasefire under severe strain. The Iran truce should extend to Lebanon,” the European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.

“Hezbollah dragged Lebanon into the war, but Israel’s right to defend itself does not justify inflicting such massive destruction,” she said.

“Israeli strikes killed hundreds last night, making it hard to argue that such heavy-handed actions fall within self-defence,” she added.

“Hezbollah must disarm, as it agreed to do. The EU supports Lebanon’s efforts to disarm” the Iran-backed group, Kallas added.