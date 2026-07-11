KARACHI: With young people facing growing challenges ranging from unemployment and climate vulnerability to limited opportunities to participate in public decision-making, a new EUR 1.2 million initiative co-funded by the European Union (EU) aims to equip the next generation with the skills, opportunities and leadership needed to drive inclusive economic growth and sustainable development across Pakistan.

MANZIL (Youth Leadership Transforming Communities for Inclusive Economic Growth, Climate Action and Good Governance) project will directly support approximately 4,000 vulnerable young women and men and strengthen 40 youth-led organizations across Rawalpindi, Lahore, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar.

The initiative is designed to help young people move beyond being beneficiaries of development programmes to becoming entrepreneurs, climate champions, community leaders and active partners in local governance.

Pakistan is home to one of the world’s largest youth populations, presenting both a significant opportunity and a pressing development challenge. While young people possess the energy and potential to drive economic growth and social progress, many continue to face barriers to employment, entrepreneurship, civic participation and access to resources.

At the same time, climate change is placing increasing pressure on livelihoods and communities, particularly in vulnerable districts. MANZIL responds to these interconnected challenges by investing in youth as drivers of long-term resilience and inclusive development.

Financially supported by the European Union, the initiative is being implemented by Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) in partnership with Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP) and Shirakat Foundation.

MANZIL will help young people develop market-relevant skills, establish and expand livelihoods, strengthen leadership capacities and design locally led climate solutions that address challenges within their own communities.

The programme will also strengthen youth-led organisations so they can deliver sustainable development initiatives, mobilise communities and engage constructively with public institutions long after the project concludes.

Recognising that inclusive development requires inclusive participation, MANZIL places particular emphasis on ensuring opportunities for women and girls, persons with disabilities, transgender persons, faith minorities and young people from historically marginalised communities.

Speaking at the launch, representatives highlighted that investing in youth is essential to Pakistan’s future prosperity and resilience.

Dr. Sébastien Lorion, Acting Head of Cooperation, the European Union Delegation in Pakistan said, “European Union proudly supports MANZIL. When young people have a voice, opportunities and recognition, societies become more innovative, more resilient and more just. And in Pakistan, this matters enormously. This is a country with extraordinary youth potential.”

Mr. Stephen Kent, County Director, Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) said, “MANZIL is built on the belief that young people are not simply beneficiaries of development—they are leaders, innovators and partners in creating lasting change.

By strengthening their skills, organizations and connections with public institutions, we are investing in solutions that will continue benefiting communities well beyond the life of this project.”

The initiative adopts an integrated approach that combines entrepreneurship development, leadership and management training, climate resilience, organisational strengthening and youth-led community action.

It will also facilitate stronger collaboration between young people, civil society organisations and relevant government institutions to improve dialogue, encourage inclusive decision-making and create an enabling environment for youth leadership.

Building on partnerships and community engagement structures established through previous initiatives, MANZIL seeks to strengthen local ownership and institutional capacity, ensuring that youth-led organisations continue contributing to inclusive governance, climate resilience and local economic development after the project ends.

By investing in young people’s ideas, leadership and potential today, MANZIL aims to create stronger local institutions, more resilient communities and greater economic opportunities for the next generation—demonstrating that empowering youth is not only a social investment, but a strategic investment in Pakistan’s future.