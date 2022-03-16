EU told Pakistan is partner in peace, not war: foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Foreign Affairs has said that Pakistan has informed the European Union that the country will be partner in peace and not in any war, ARY News reported.

The secretary was speaking in a hearing of the Senate’s standing committee on foreign affairs chaired by Senator Sherry Rehman.

“We have responded to the press release of the heads of EU diplomatic missions,” the foreign secretary told the session.

“We in a subsequent meeting with a group of ambassadors expressed our concern about that because it was not the way diplomacy should be practised”, foreign secretary said.

“We have told them that Pakistan will be a partner in peace but not in any war,” secretary said.

It is to be mentioned here that the heads of EU countries diplomatic missions, had publicly released a joint letter urging Pakistan to support a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly on the Ukraine, Russia conflict. The move to release the letter publicly was a clear violation of diplomatic norms.

“Since August 05, 2019 we have taken the issue of in the UN security council thrice. Previously the issue was vetoed by Russia but now this is not happening,” he said.

“The foreign policy used to be devised in the national interest and not based on personal anger of anyone,” Senator Sherry Rehman said.

“The world has forgot Afghan crisis after the Ukraine, Russia dispute, while Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis still persists with intensity,” Senator Rehman said.

Comments