‘EU, UK ban on PIA expected to be lifted soon’

KARACHI: The ban imposed by the European Union and the United Kingdom on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations is expected to be lifted soon, ARY News reported citing Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) sources.

According to the details, the Director General of Civil Aviation chaired a 43rd E-Kachehri on Monday, in which it was hoped that a positive update regarding the lifting of the ban may emerge by May.

The E-Kachehri was informed that a comprehensive policy on drones will be finalised soon. A policy document on drone policy is being prepared which will be available on the PCAA website when finalised.

Accountability in air accidents has specific procedures and requirements that must be followed.

The Additional Director General in Kachhari emphasised making passengers aware of their rights and said that it is not enough for airlines to cancel a flight based on a ‘technical’ issue.

Documentation would be done for the airlines concerned about flight cancellation or delay and then reporting the cancellation.

The E-Kachehri was informed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is responsible for assigning an adequate number of personnel to immigration counters.

The issue of insufficient personnel at counters has been raised several times and further action would also be taken.

Instructions were also issued to allocate spaces for special persons at the Quetta International Airport parking lot and install clear signs.