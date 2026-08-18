Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have shared the meaningful name they’ve chosen for their newborn daughter.

The pair announced that their third child is to be called Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank, on August 3, 2026 at a Lisbon hospital. 14-day grieving period to decide The name came following a 14-day grieving period to give the couple space to decide what they both like and felt was appropriate for their thirdborn.

In an Instagram announcement to explain the baby girl’s name they wrote: ‘It’s been a few days of resting and reflecting since a very busy but special start to August’.

She explained that ‘our beautiful daughter, Adelaide Elizabeth Annina, is with us and our hearts are full. ‘She’s named after our grandparents and it’s the sweetest name we could have imagined’. Name origins Unpacking the name of the newborn.

1. Adelaide: The name is in honor of two significant royal women: Queen Elizabeth II and Maria Adelaide of Portugal. Princess Eugenie opted to wear a wedding hair slides made of Queen Adelaide’s famous jewelry for her evening Wedding ceremony in 2018 with husband Jack Brooksbank.

2. Elizabeth: The Elizabeth in their daughter’s new royal moniker is a fitting nodtoher late grandmother the new’ Queen’ is Princess Royal’ son’ Grand-niece to George, who is due the first baby in a number of decades to Prince William and his wife Duchess Kate.

Queen Elizabeth The Second was Eugenie’s paternal grandma who passed away on Sept 8 2022.

3. Annina: Although this part of the name isn’t explicitly’ confirmed, Princess Eugenie and Prince Jack Brooksbank are thought to have chosen it as a tribute to her ‘dear friend’, costume designer Annina Pfuel.

Annina has reportedly known the royal since childhood and, and her work has been featuredon TV and film, according to royal biographers.

Annina style Elizabeth Annina: meaning the meaning behind the names is ‘grace’, ‘god’s plenty,’ or,’ a gracious lady’. It’s also associated with Anne, a title used by six English quens and Eugenie’s almost twin’ and an aunt, Princess Anna who is14th in line to the British thrown. New baby girl Queen Victoria’s women in waiting to have a baby Prince Williams is fourteenth in line.