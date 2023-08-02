‘Euphoria’ actors mourn co-star Angus Cloud’s death

The star cast of HBO hit series ‘Euphoria’ including Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney mourned the death of co-actor Angus Cloud.

Rising Hollywood star, notably remembered for starring as Fezco in HBO’s teen drama, was found dead at his family home in Oakland, California on Monday, his family confirmed in a statement to a foreign-based news agency. Angus Cloud was 25 at the time of death.

The team remembered the deceased actor in a heartfelt post on the official social media handles of the web series. With a monochromatic picture of Cloud, it wrote, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Hollywood A-lister Zendaya, who led the HBO series, posted a picture of Cloud on the social site Instagram and penned, “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

“I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment,” she added. “My heart is with his mother and family at this time.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sydney Sweeney also posted a bunch of memories she shared with the ‘Euphoria’ co-star and noted, “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Moreover, speaking to a foreign entertainment outlet, a source close to the cast of the Emmy-winning series said that all the fellows are shocked at the devastating news and are ‘leaning on each other’ for support to cope with the tragedy.

An insider also shared with the media that there are no funeral plans, however, the cast of ‘Euphoria’ wants to do ‘something special’ for Cloud ‘to honour him and his life’.

