Euphoria Co-star rejects Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney feud drama

Euphoria co-star Jessica Blair Herman has addressed the speculated disagreement between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, putting an end to talk of on-set drama. During an appearance on Good Day New York, Herman insisted the set remained optimistic, clarifying that there was “no drama” amid rumored tension between The Housemaid star and the Dune star.

“They really did [stay professional]. And I’m not just saying that,” Herman commented. The 39-year-old actress added that the cast maintained a high level of professionalism: “Really, they’ve created this beautiful working relationship, and everyone wants to do the work, to come in and do the job.”

She further explained that the lead stars rarely crossed paths during filming due to the show’s structure. “To be fair, when I was there, they weren’t sharing scenes. Their storylines are very separate; you’re shooting on different days and stuff,” she reasoned.

The rumors originally sparked after The Sun reported on the alleged tension, generating significant buzz online. Regarding the fueled speculation, a source told the outlet, “There will be a sigh of relief when Euphoria is over and they can go their separate ways.” The tipster added, “But they both have decades left in Hollywood, and this rivalry will inevitably run and run.”

It is pertinent to note that Euphoria Season 3—starring Zendaya, Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer, and others—debuted on HBO on April 12, 2026. The new season features a five-year time jump and consists of eight episodes premiering weekly.