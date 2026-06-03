Euphoria finale drowns in product placement as fans slam Rue’s death scene

After a four-year wait, Euphoria Season 3 didn’t return with a bang — it returned with a bottle. Fans are torching the HBO drama’s finale for what they call shameless Coca-Cola product placement, arguing the iconic red bottles got more screen time than Jules and derailed Rue’s tragic end.

The Finale That Left a Bad Taste

The long-delayed Season 3, which premiered April 12, 2026 with a five-year time jump, already faced backlash for its jarring shift to OnlyFans plots, sugar-baby arcs, and “fetish slop” storylines. But the finale tipped fans over the edge.

Viewers watched as Rue, played by Zendaya, returned beaten from drug lord Laurie’s compound. Drug dealer Alamo hands her a bottle of Coca-Cola and a Percocet, claiming it will help her injuries. Minutes later, Rue consumes fentanyl-laced pills that kill her.

Throughout the episode, Coke bottles appear repeatedly — in the compound, at the wedding, even in scenes where fans say they made no sense.

Social media erupted:

“Coca Cola was a paid actor in this last episode of Euphoria”

“The amount of Coca Cola bottles being shown. It’s already screaming product placement and that the series finale is sponsored by Coca Cola”

“Coca Cola having more screentime than Jules”

Symbolism or Sellout?

Some fans tried to read deeper meaning into it. Coke’s original 19th-century formula famously contained cocaine, and the finale is packed with American imagery — religion, capitalism, addiction, the opioid crisis. Critics argued the branding fit the episode’s commentary: Coca-Cola as the ultimate symbol of American consumer culture, substances packaged as “comfort, pleasure, or normality”.

When Alamo serves Rue Coke before her overdose, it could be read as a metaphor for how addiction is marketed as all-American.

But most viewers weren’t buying the symbolism. They saw lazy advertising. “Those from Euphoria trying to shove Coca Cola into every scene they could” became a common refrain.

A Season Already on Fire

The Coke controversy is just the latest blaze for Season 3. The premiere drew fury for Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie filming OnlyFans content dressed as a baby with a dummy.

Fans called it “humiliating” and “disgusting,” accusing creator Sam Levinson of turning female characters into “worthless prostitutes for every single episode”.

Rotten Tomatoes tells the story: Season 3 crashed to a 44% critics’ score and 54% audience score, compared to Season 1’s 80% and 84%. ScreenRant dinged Levinson for losing his “grasp on the main characters”. Other flubs included Maddy holding an iPhone 16 while the show referenced COVID-2020, and a job-scene where Maddy lands work after a random restaurant speech that viewers called “pure fantasy”.

The Verdict From Fans

Many feel the show that once defined edgy teen drama has lost its soul. “Euphoria should’ve just been cancelled and over with tbh”, one X user wrote. Another added: “It had so much potential… now it’s just fetish SLOP”.

HBO hasn’t commented on the product placement claims. But for fans who waited four years since Season 2, the finale left a bitter aftertaste — and it wasn’t just the Coke.