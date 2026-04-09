‘Euphoria’ Premiere turns icy as Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney avoid each other

The Season 3 premiere of Euphoria in Los Angeles has once again sparked speculation about a rift between co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, after the pair were noticeably seen keeping their distance on the red carpet.

According to reports, the two actresses avoided interacting during the star-studded event, fueling long-standing rumors of tension.

While both stars posed separately with fellow cast members, there were no joint appearances or visible exchanges between them, a stark contrast to their friendly outings during earlier seasons of the hit HBO drama.

Insiders cited by The Sun alleged that the distance between Zendaya and Sweeney is not new, claiming their interactions have been minimal both on and off set.

“‘Euphoria’ bosses are all too aware the pair do not get along. There were tensions way back … Their paths barely crossed during the making of Season 3,” the source said.

They further added, “During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera. There is a complete ban on ­journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney.”

Speculation around the rumored feud has also drawn in Tom Holland, Zendaya’s partner. One insider claimed that Sweeney had been “flirty” with Holland during past set visits, which allegedly caused tension. However, these claims remain unverified, and none of the actors involved have publicly addressed them.