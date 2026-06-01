Euphoria S3 Finale: Massive twist to give tribute to Angus Cloud

HBO revealed how Agnus Cloud became a major part of Euphoria Season 3, Episode 8. Rue went to sleep after crashing at Ali’s place.

During the Season 3 finale, when Rue went to sleep after crashing at Ali’s (Colman Domingo) place to heal from the wounds she had gotten, she dreams of Fez. In her dream, Rue wakes up and, while watching TV, sees a report about a manhunt underway following the escape of an inmate from a correctional facility. Rue finds out that Fez used parkour to escape prison.

She further told Ali, “I have to go get him. I promised him that if he ever got out, I would go pick him up. I have to go.” She then gets into the car and, in a callback to the first season, Rue visits Fez’s convenience store, which is all boarded up and abandoned. A scene with Rue and Fez looking happy follows.

Rue was dreaming in her last breaths alive. She had overdosed on fentanyl that Alamo gave her, saying they were painkillers. The scene was a tribute and an acknowledgement of Cloud’s impact on the show and the importance of his character, Fez.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson explained why he decided to keep Fez alive on the show, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I fought very hard to keep him clean when he was alive, and losing him was really tough,” adding, “I felt like if I couldn’t keep him alive in life, then I could in the show.”

Angus Cloud’s Fezco O’Neill was a big part of Euphoria during its first two seasons as one of Rue’s (Zendaya) closest friends. The actor died in 2023 from “acute intoxication” at the age of 25 in Oakland, California. Sam Levinson paid tribute to the actor at the beginning of Season 3, and the finale also had a nod to Fez. At the beginning of the season, it was explained that Fez was in prison. Rue had a phone call with Fez and promised she would be there for him once he got out.