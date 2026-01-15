Euphoria S3: HBO reveals budget details

HBO dropped the first official trailer for Euphoria Season 3 and it has gone viral on the internet. It has revealed production budget of nearly USD 200 million, equating to roughly USD 25 million per episode.

After 3years , HBO has dropped the first official trailer for Euphoria Season 3 and it has broke the internet. With a major time jump, the tone of the show will undoubtedly be darker, and even the trailer hinted at some explosive new storyline, which has already taken over the internet. But apart from the drama, multiple industry reports claimed that Euphoria Season 3 is shaping up to be HBO’s most expensive season yet.

It has been rumored that film production budget went around USD 200million, equating to roughly USD 25million per episode. However, a major part of the cost has increased due to the higher salaries of its cast, who have become A-list actors.

Zendaya, who plays the lead role of ‘Rue Bennett,’ is also the executive producer of the show. She is reportedly the highest-paid cast member in Season 3. According to Puck News journalist Matthew Belloni, Zendaya renegotiated her contract and secured an unprecedented deal worth USD 1 million per episode.

If the report is confirmed, she could be among the highest-paid actors on TV. But HBO has not officially reacted to the claim. Meanwhile, the actress has grown popular since the show first aired in 2019, earning her two Emmy Awards for her role.

On the other hand, sources have allegedly told entertainment sites such as Variety and Entertainment Weekly that Sydney Sweeney, the latest Hollywood sensation, receives USD 800,000 per episode. She plays the role of ‘Cassie Howard’ on the show. However, some claims on social media suggested he took home a similar amount as Zendaya.

However, none of the figures have been verified by credible trade publications. Some other unverified salary claimed on social media claim Jacob Elordi who plays ‘Nate Jacobs’, has received approximately USD 700,000 per episode, Alexa Demie, who plays ‘Maddy Perez’, took home around USD 600,000, and so on.

The highly anticipated trailer for Euphoria 3 has brought its fair share of plot twists, following a five-year time jump in which all the characters have graduated from high school and entered adulthood. ‘Rue’ is living in Mexico, caught up in the drug world by ‘Laurie’ over her unpaid debt, a new kingpin played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

The biggest shock is that ‘Nate’ and ‘Cassie’ are now married, but their marriage is crumbling after new secrets are revealed. ‘Maddy’ has moved to Hollywood and works at a talent agency, while ‘Jules’ is attending art school. The season will also include a tribute to the late Angus Cloud.

Euphoria Season 3 is officially set to premiere on Sunday, April 12, 2026. It will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max at 9:00pm ET. The new season will consist of eight episodes, streaming weekly on Sundays. It was created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson; the season was shot on 35mm and 65mm Kodak film, giving it a darker, more cinematic look.

Euphoria Season 3 is set to star Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Dominic Fike, and Colman Domingo, with new guest stars including Sharon Stone, Rosalía, and Natasha Lyonne joining the lineup.