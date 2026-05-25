Euphoria S3: Inside Jacob Elordi's tragic end

The second-to-last episode of Euphoria Season 3 featured the show’s biggest twists, eliminating the major characters. They finally revealed more about Ali’s troubled past ahead of next week’s finale.

In the explosive episode, Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, meets a brutal end after drug dealer Naz buries him beneath a construction site and leaves him trapped with a rattlesnake. Nate ultimately dies from the snake bite before Cassie can come up with the money needed to save him.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, Elordi called Nate’s death “a cool way to go,” adding that the HBO series has been “a massive part” of both his career and personal life.

The episode also explored Ali’s backstory through emotional flashbacks showing his struggles with addiction before becoming Rue’s mentor. Colman Domingo said the scenes helped viewers finally understand the “dark horrors” Ali once lived through before changing his life.

Meanwhile, Rue’s dangerous double-agent plan against Laurie and Alamo appears to be collapsing as both sides grow suspicious of her cooperation with federal agents.

The episode ended on another major cliffhanger after Rue and Faye discover dozens of IDs belonging to unidentified young women hidden inside Wayne’s safe. Fans are now bracing for what could be the show’s darkest finale yet.