HBO teases 'Euphoria' S3 release date

HBO CEO Casey Bloys has shared a major update on the hotly anticipated season 3 of Zendaya-led teen drama series, ‘Euphoria’.

In a recent interview with a foreign publication, celebrating the channel’s big win at Emmys 2025, with the medical drama ‘The Pitt’, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, was asked about the premiere date for the much-awaited season 3 of the globally acclaimed series, ‘Euphoria’.

To which, HBO boss said, “It’ll be the spring [2026], but we don’t have a date confirmed yet.”

Notably, Sam Levinson’s ‘Euphoria’, headlined by Hollywood A-lister Zendaya, was renewed for season 3, soon after the conclusion of the previous season in February 2022, with filming scheduled to begin next December.

However, the production was delayed due to Hollywood’s labour disputes and the unexpected deaths of cast member Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen. The new season eventually went on the floor this January.

Besides Zendaya, the ensemble cast of the series also features Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbue Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Colman Domingo, Javon Walton, Austin Abrams and Dominic Fike.

