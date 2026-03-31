Euphoria S3 trailer features Eric Dane’s final performance

HBO Max released a new trailer for Euphoria Season 3, featuring the first look at Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, a role he filmed before his death in February.

“Remember me? How could I forget?” Jules asks, to which Cal responded, “How could I forget?” Season 3 picked up five years after Season 2, where Cal faced arrest after Nate turned him in for illegal sex tapes, including some involving Jules while she was underage.

Dane, who portrayed the father of Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs, appears in a wedding scene, wearing a tan suit with a boutonnière. In the teaser, he is approached by Hunter Schafer’s Jules, with whom he had a controversial affair in Season 1.

He publicly announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, but confirmed he would continue filming Euphoria Season 3. “I feel fortunate that I can continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week,” he told People, asking for privacy for his family during his illness. The extent of Dane’s role in the new season and whether his ALS would be addressed in the storyline remain unclear.

Dane passed away at age 53, leaving behind his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart and two daughters, Billie and Georgia. His family confirmed his death and praised his advocacy for ALS awareness.

Season 3 of Euphoria premieres Sunday, April 12, 2026, on HBO Max, continuing the story of Nate, Cassie, Jules, and the complex Jacobs family drama. The new trailer offers a poignant final glimpse of Dane’s performance.