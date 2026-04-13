‘Euphoria’ season 3 debuts with major exit due to creative rift

The highly anticipated third season of Euphoria premiered with a dramatic behind-the-scenes shift that is already reshaping the show’s identity.

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer has stepped in as the sole music architect, marking a significant departure from the sound that defined the series since its debut.

Labrinth, the British artist whose experimental and emotionally charged score became synonymous with Euphoria’s storytelling, has exited the project entirely. Sources close to production suggest that creative differences played a key role in the transition, although neither party has publicly detailed the nature of the tensions.

Zimmer’s involvement signals a bold new direction for the HBO drama. Known for his sweeping, cinematic compositions in films like Dune and Inception, Zimmer brings a grander, more orchestral tone that contrasts sharply with Labrinth’s intimate and genre-blending style.

Fans quickly noticed the shift during the Season 3 premiere, with social media lighting up over the darker, more expansive score. While some viewers praised the evolution, others expressed nostalgia for the raw, haunting sound that Labrinth crafted in earlier seasons.