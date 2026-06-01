Zendaya is overwhelmed with gratitude after her character’s tragic end in Euphoria’s season 3 finale.

Following the HBO drama’s explosive Season 3 finale on Sunday, May 31, the actress shared an emotional message to the cast and crew as she wrapped up her journey as Rue Bennett, whose shocking death marked the end of the character’s story.

In a behind-the-scenes segment that aired after the episode, Zendaya addressed the team on her final day of filming.

“Many of you have been here from the beginning and have watched me grow up,” she continued. “It’s been such a pleasure and an honor. Thank you so much.”

The emotional farewell came after the episode revealed Rue’s tragic fate. After discovering that Rue was working undercover against him, Alamo, played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, gave her fentanyl-laced painkillers. Rue later suffered a fatal overdose, dying midway through the finale.

While many viewers were stunned by Rue’s death, series creator Sam Levinson said the ending had long been part of his vision for the show.

“Zendaya’s performance has been so wonderful and layered over the course of these seasons,” he said. “In the end, I wanted to tell an honest story about addiction. I also wanted to tell a story about grief and the emotional turmoil that it can create.”

With Rue’s story now complete and no official plans announced for another season, the finale appears to bring one of television’s most talked-about dramas to a powerful and emotional close.

Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.