Euphoria Season 3: HBO teases fans with insights into the season

Shortly after releasing some first footage for Euphoria Season 3. Euphoria dropped some first-look images from the season.

In the photos, we see a contemplative Zendaya’s Rue Bennett in what appears to be a pew in a church (above).

In the next image, we can see Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard) holding a melting ice cream cone. Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs) is at work in the kitchen with some raw meat. Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard), Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez) and Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn) in front of a large painting.

Zendaya, Sweeney, Elordi, Apatow, Demie, and Schafer will be joined in the new season by new series regulars Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry, both of whom have been upped from recurring roles, as well as Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace.

Rosalía, Marshawn Lyncg and Kadeem Harrison joined the cast in Feb. 2025 along with Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta), James Landry Hébert (1883), and Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl).

Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Dominic Fike, Melvin Bonez Estes, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson and Zak Steine also return for Season 3.

One cast member who will not return is Barbie Ferreira, who played Katherine “Kat” Hernandez in the first two seasons, saying she left for creative differences. Angus Cloud, who played Fenzo, died in 2023. Storm Reid, who played Rue’s younger sister Gia Bennett, also is not returning. Sharon Stone will also appear during the season.

Euphoria, from A24, is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson. Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein also executive produce.