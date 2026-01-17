Euphoria Season 3 leaves fans perplexed

After a nearly four-year wait, Euphoria has smashed records with the official preview of its highly anticipated third season.

The plot and character arcs initially left the online community perplexed, as the characters have now graduated from high school. Following the release of the teaser on YouTube, fans immediately took to social media. One person commented, “This went from high school drama to GTA,” while another compared the gritty new tone to Breaking Bad.

Some viewers remarked that because the clips look so distinct, the teaser feels like “different movies” or a “fan-made trailer.” Many fans even joked that they felt like they were watching an entirely different show or had “missed a season,” with one fan likening the shift in scale to the Fast & Furious franchise.

The time jump brings massive changes: Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie, has assimilated into the life of an adult influencer and is now married to Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). This new chapter arrives after a protracted delay caused by several factors, including the tragic passing of cast member Angus Cloud and industry-wide strikes.

While rumors of a dispute between Zendaya and creator Sam Levinson circulated during the hiatus, the focus has shifted to the show’s “darker turn.” As the characters grapple with adulthood, the season’s logline suggests a thematic shift toward “faith and the problem of evil,” with Zendaya’s character, Rue, reportedly finding a new sense of trust in God while navigating dangerous financial troubles.