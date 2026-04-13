Euphoria Season 3 opens with emotional tribute to late Eric Dane

The highly anticipated third season of Euphoria opened on an emotional note, paying tribute to beloved cast and crew members who have passed away in recent years.

The premiere episode began with a heartfelt memorial for Eric Dane, who portrayed Cal Jacobs in the hit HBO drama. The tribute appeared shortly after the episode started, leaving many viewers deeply moved. Later in the episode, additional memorials honored Angus Cloud and Kevin Turen.

Eric Dane, who died at the age of 53 on February 19 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, had already completed filming for Season 3 before his passing. His performance in the new season now stands as one of his final on-screen appearances.

Following his death, show creator Sam Levinson expressed deep sorrow, calling Dane not only a talented actor but also a close friend. He described working with him as an honor and said his loss has left a lasting impact on the entire team.

Fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions to the tribute, with many admitting the opening moments brought them to tears.

The episode also remembered Angus Cloud, who died in 2023 at age 25, and Kevin Turen, a producer on the series who passed away the same year. Their contributions to the show were acknowledged as an integral part of its success.