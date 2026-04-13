Euphoria Season 3 premiere: Rue appears as a 'Drug Mule'

Euphoria Season 3 returned to HBO with a premiere that explores the lives of its central characters years after high school, introducing significant changes across the ensemble.

The episode opened with Zendaya’s Rue reflecting on her life since graduation, saying, “A lot of people ask what I’ve been up to since high school, and honestly, nothing good.” The narrative quickly established her new reality, showing her travelling through Mexico and into Texas before eventually reaching California.

Rue revealed she is now working as a drug mule for Laurie, after being told she owed a substantial debt.

She explained further, “and that is how I became a drug mule”, as scenes depict her transporting fentanyl across the border. She later settles into a routine in Los Angeles, driving for ride-share services and reconnecting with Lexi while continuing her spiritual journey with sponsor Ali.

Lexi, now based in Hollywood, is working on a television production led by industry figure Patty Lance. Although still in an assistant role, her creative input is taken seriously. She remains unaware of Rue’s involvement in illegal activity and is encouraged to reconnect with Fez, who is now serving a lengthy prison sentence.

Cassie and Nate’s storyline centres on their life in suburban California, where Nate manages his father’s construction business and plans a large-scale retirement development. Cassie, meanwhile, creates online content to fund their upcoming wedding, leading to tension between the pair over boundaries and expectations.

Maddy is also in Hollywood, working in talent management, while Jules is absent from the episode, with her current situation briefly referenced through dialogue.

The premiere concludes with Rue attending a party during a drug delivery, where a near-fatal overdose raises tension, underscoring the risks surrounding her new life.

Euphoria , Season 3, Episode 2 will be released on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on HBO and Max.