Euphoria Season 3 trailer finally released—Here’s everything you need to know

HBO is revving up for what could be its biggest TV event of 2026 as the first official trailer for Euphoria Season 3 has dropped, giving fans a thrilling glimpse of what’s to come. Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Maude Apatow all return, picking up the drama where the last season left off.

The new season will premiere on April 11, with fresh episodes airing weekly in the coveted late-night Sunday slot, taking over from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The Euphoria Season 3 trailer reveals some jaw-dropping moments: Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, is stepping into life as an OnlyFans model, while Zendaya’s Rue seems deeper in trouble than ever.

Jacob Elordi also makes a strong impression, navigating the chaos around him with his usual charisma. It’s clear that Euphoria season 3 isn’t holding back—expect intensity, tension, and heartbreak in equal measure.

It’s been four years since the last episode, and fans have waited patiently as the show’s stars blossomed into major Hollywood players. Sydney Sweeney has taken on leading roles in The Housemaid and other high-profile projects.

Jacob Elordi has grown into a franchise favorite with films like Frankenstein and The Odyssey.

Zendaya continues to dominate, proving she can handle both blockbuster films and complex TV drama effortlessly.

Hunter Schafer is also making waves, now appearing alongside Michelle Yeoh in Blade Runner 2099.

Euphoria season 3 continues Sam Levinson’s vision, cementing the show as his most recognized work. While Levinson has experimented with other projects like The Idol and Deep Water, nothing has captured audiences quite like Euphoria.

With its mix of stellar performances, bold storytelling, and jaw-dropping visuals, Euphoria season 3 is set to remind everyone why the show became a cultural phenomenon in the first place. Fans are counting down the days, eager to see Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and Jacob Elordi return to the screen in a season that promises to push every boundary.

Watch the trailer by clicking on this