Euphoria star Alexa Demie reveals truth behind retirement rumors

Euphoria star Alexa Demie has candidly addressed retirement speculations, shutting down rumors of stepping from acting while also bidding farewell to her iconic role.

The 35-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter that she has no intentions of parting ways with the showbiz sector. While shedding light on her future ambitions, she commented, “There are goals, and things that I want. But I’m choosing to keep that private.”

Demie further ensured that she would maintain privacy regarding her goals, stating, “I like my life like this, and I wouldn’t change it.”

This development surfaced after Demie completed her run as Maddy Perez on Euphoria. However, the retirement rumors originally gained traction following comments she made during a 2020 interview. Reflecting on the struggles she faced before landing her breakout role, the actress revealed she had grown deeply frustrated with the audition process.

Reminiscing about her 20s, Demie noted an encounter where she realized actors of Hispanic descent were frequently sidelined for lead roles in favor of a pre-approved list of ethnicities.

“I was reading it, and it really hit me, and I kept having those experiences,” she stated.

She admitted that she seriously considered walking away from acting during that period, adding, “I was sick of going into those rooms.”

While Euphoria marked a major breakthrough for Alexa Demie, her era on the show has officially come to a close.