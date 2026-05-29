Euphoria star Anna Van Patten expressed her admiration after working closely with Sydney Sweeney on the latest season of the hit drama.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Anna reflected on a specific moment while filming that truly impressed her. The 27-year-old actress noted that she witnessed Sydney repeatedly execute a challenging stunt scene, showing no hesitation.

The Euphoria star observed that with each take, Sydney brought increasing energy to the scene and remained fully committed throughout filming.

She described it as thrilling to watch the Christy actress work so confidently and naturally on screen.

She also mentioned that she chose not to reveal too many details to avoid spoiling crucial scenes from the upcoming season.

The actress also discussed her experience working with Zendaya, who portrays Rue Bennett. Anna characterized Zendaya as calm, kind, and welcoming, adding that she made her feel comfortable from day one.

As Sydney Sweeney’s popularity continues to rise, she is receiving praise from many Hollywood actors.

Recently, actress Amanda Seyfried described Sweeney as a sweet and generous person while sharing her thoughts on the pressures that accompany sudden fame and public scrutiny.