Euphoria wedding scene leaves fans shocked

The wedding of Nate Jacobs as Jacob Elordi, and Cassie Howard as Sydney Sweeney, in a recent episode of Euphoria’s third season was highly anticipated by fans currently streaming the series on HBO Max.

However, the episode’s content was far from ideal. As blood, mayhem, and a full-fledged fight broke out, Cassie—appearing as a bride—lamented, “It was supposed to be the best day of my life.”

Page Six reports that “a few days” were spent filming this scene of complete pandemonium. Jack Topalian, who plays Naz (a character posing a threat to Nate), complimented Elordi for performing “most of his stunts” despite their difficulty.

“There’s a lot of physicality involved with Jacob and Matthew. Jacob did a lot of his own stunts,” Topalian told the outlet. He added, “That’s [Elordi] really doing the struggling and the fighting and the falling and all of that.”

Topalian recalls that despite the brutal nature of the scene, the atmosphere remained light between takes. “Obviously, he gets back into character really quickly,” he observed. “But once [the director calls ‘cut’], even though he’s been beaten and abused, he’s still having a lot of fun. He’s still cracking jokes and doing things like that.”