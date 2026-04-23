The latest episode of HBO’s “Euphoria” has sparked controversy among fans, with many calling out a job-seeking scene as unrealistic and “pure fantasy”.

The scene features Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie, ambushing a high-powered Hollywood executive at a restaurant and convincing him to offer her a job on the spot.

She delivers a candid pitch about her background, openly acknowledging she lacks formal education and industry experience.

Critics argue that the scene is far-fetched, especially in today’s job market, where Gen Z unemployment is double the national average and hiring managers often ghost candidates.

One user tweeted, “The people who write these scenes did not have to look for jobs in the past 20 years”.

The backlash is not new for “Euphoria”, which has been known to push boundaries and spark controversy with its portrayal of teenage life, addiction, and relationships.

The show’s creator, Sam Levinson, has defended the scene, saying it was meant to be absurd and highlight the character’s desperation.

The controversy has also led to discussions about the portrayal of job hunting in media and the challenges faced by young people in the job market.