Europe invests €8 million in Shield-6G to protect next-generation connectivity

University College Dublin (UCD) is set to lead the €8 million Shield-6G project, a major initiative by the European Union to establish security standards for next-generation mobile networks. Commissioned by the European Commission, the project seeks to develop an AI-driven cyber threat intelligence platform specifically designed for 6G technology.

Its goal is to elevate industry standards from basic reliability to exceptional systemic resilience.

Researchers highlight that the architecture will address the need for reliable service by creating an energy-efficient, AI-native platform. This system will combine automated “zero-touch” security management with privacy-preserving analytics, enabling multiple stakeholders to share intelligence and self-heal against vulnerabilities without exposing sensitive raw data.

Shield-6G was the only project awarded under a competitive call from Horizon Europe’s Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking, a major EU research and innovation program with a €95.5 billion budget.

The project involves a large, multidisciplinary ecosystem of 19 international partners, including academic institutions, multinational companies, and specialized SMEs. Led by Madhusanka Liyanage, a UCD associate professor and director of UCD NetsLab, who focuses on secure 5G and 6G networks.

Liyanage states, “6G will be more than just the next step in mobile tech; it will serve as the intelligent digital nervous system for future society, connecting people, industries, infrastructure, and autonomous systems.” He emphasizes that Shield-6G aims to embed security, trust, and resilience at the core of this future.

The platform is expected to enable networks to automatically and in real time anticipate, detect, and respond to cyber threats. Reflecting its commercial focus, UCD spin-out MBP Network Technology, established in 2024, plays a central role in the consortium, promoting industry adoption and developing edge-based services for energy-efficient AI optimization and intrusion detection.

Prioritizing proactive security over reactive measures, Shield-6G seeks to keep Europe’s digital infrastructure secure, resilient, and trustworthy in the face of growing cyber threats.