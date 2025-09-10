Europe must seize 'independence' in 'new world order': EU chief

STRASBOURG, France: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday Europe must fight for its place in a new and “hostile” world by taking responsibility for its security and asserting control over key technologies and energy sources.

“Battlelines for a new world order based on power are being drawn right now. So, yes, Europe must fight. For its place in a world in which many major powers are either ambivalent or openly hostile to Europe,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “This must be Europe’s independence moment.”

EU chief Europe will defend “every inch” of its soil, urging investments in strategic capabilities to boost its “eastern flank” faced with the threat from Russia.

“Europe’s eastern flank keeps all of Europe safe. From the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. This is why we must invest in supporting it,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament. “Europe will defend every inch of its territory”.

Ursula von der Leyen said Russia had carried out a “reckless and unprecedented” violation of Polish airspace.

“Just today, we have seen a reckless and unprecedented violation of Poland and Europe’s airspace by more than 10 Russian Shahid drones,” Von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.

“Europe stands in full solidarity with Poland,” she said.