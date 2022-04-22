European Commission president telephones PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen made a telephone call to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today and congratulated him on assuming the PM office.

During the conversation, Ursula von der Leyen underlined the European Commission’s desire to further strengthen the bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked for the felicitations and stated that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the European Union (EU), which are based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity and development.

The premier highlighted the importance of closer trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the European Commission.

He appreciated the GSP Plus arrangement and underlined that being a mutually beneficial scheme, it has played an important role in the expansion of Pakistan-EU trade, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister lauded Ms. Ursula von der Leyen's stewardship of the EU Commission and underscored his resolve to further deepen mutual engagement. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended a cordial invitation to the European Commission President.

The two leaders agreed to stay in contact and work together to expand Pakistan-EU relations, intensify investment and trade cooperation, and enhance mutual cooperation between the two sides in diverse fields.

