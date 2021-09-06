Man swallows mobile phone, undergoes successful surgery for removal

A man in Europe swallowed a mobile phone after which he underwent successful two-hour surgery, according to a foreign news agency report.

The 33-year-old from Kosovo’s city Pristine had swallowed the early 2000s model of Nokia 3310.

It was in his stomach for four days. He checked in at a medical centre after swallowing it.

The mobile was “too large for him to digest” and his life was in danger due to the chances of battery acid leaking inside his body.

Skender Telaku, the surgeon leading the operating team, posted a series of pictures on social media that showed the mobile device’s parts retrieved from inside his body.

The surgeon posted pictures of the scans as well.

The doctor briefed the media about his successful surgery.

“I got a call about a patient who swallowed an object, and after carrying out a scan we noticed that the phone had split into three parts,” he said. “Out of all the parts, it was the battery that concerned us most because it could have potentially exploded in the man’s stomach.”

The parts were extracted without the stomach cut open.

The doctor said that an endoscopy was performed and the cellphone was removed in different parts. He added that there were no complications in the two-hour surgery and he is doing well.

It remains to be determined that how and why the patient did it.