A viral speculative report titled Europe 2031 has ignited controversy among EU policymakers by laying out a doomsday scenario designed to shake up Europe out of its AI complacency.

The US has invested heavily into datacenters, whereas the EU did not. Meanwhile, American companies streamlined their workflows around AI and fired people while EU workers went on long breaks and handed over administrative tasks to AI model Claude.

This is the reflection of a speculative thought experiment, titled Europe 2031, created by Brussels-based thinktankers and published just one day before the Trump administration decided to block Anthropic’s much-hyped AI model, Fable.

One concurrent issue of all this might be that their thought experiment relies heavily on crucial developments in AI that remain highly unpredictable.

It is only a matter of years before America dominates 70% of the world’s compute-the chips that fill the datacenters that power AI models. The US then deploys powerful “frontier AI” spyware, learning the greatest insecurities of EU officials- and which of them are having affairs.

In line with the authors 2031 thesis, Europe must accelerate development, specifically within AI zones where critical factors like power and planning can be streamlined and deregulated.

The co-author of this study, Alex Petropoulos was of the view that the total data centre supply is entirely inflexible. So, there will only be a limited number of datacenters built around the world every year, and the real question persists: how many of those do you want built in the US?

A member of the European parliament from Spain, Nicolás Casares said: “This scenario, Europe 2031, I believe that some of the parts they mentioned can happen,”

“But I think they are increasing – a bit – the alarms in order to call our attention,” he added. The US interdicting Europe’s access to Fable means that the EU seeks to ask tough questions about who is building its AI infrastructure and who will benefit from it.