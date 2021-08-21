Electric vehicle users in UAE to charge their vehicles at Green Charger stations

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has added new benefits to the EV Green Charger services, in a new step to promote sustainable transport in Dubai and increase the number of beneficiaries.

All commercial and non-commercial EV users can now easily use the EV Smart Charging service and benefit from more than 300 Green Charger stations across Dubai. There is also a new feature to locate the nearest green charger station and check its availability.

The EV Smart Charging service enables customers who have DEWA EV accounts as well as guest users (who are not registered in DEWA EV account service) to charge their electrical vehicles smartly by scanning the QR code placed on DEWA Green Charger stations available across Dubai.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the new step is part of DEWA’s efforts to encourage the use of sustainable transport (EV and hybrid vehicles), and its keenness to provide innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector. This consolidates Dubai’s position as a global capital for the green economy and sustainable development.

Customers who are not registered in the Green Charger service can log in using ‘Guest Mode,’ to select charging packages, and pay the fees through multiple channels. They can also charge their vehicles using DEWA’s smart app, scan the QR code at green charging stations and follow the instructions. Registered customers can use their DEWA accounts on DEWA’s smart app. DEWA provides free charging for non-commercial EV owners until 31 December 2021.

Customers can accurately locate DEWA charging stations through its website and smart app as well as through a variety of digital map platforms like Google Maps, Apple Maps, Foursquare, Factual, What3Words and 2GIS; ride-share platforms like Careem; car navigation maps such as TomTom and Here Maps; as well as dedicated charging station platforms like Plugshare, Electromaps, and Yellowmaps.

Free charging for non-commercial vehicles until 31 December 2021, is only at public stations. Commercial EV owners in the private and public sectors pay 29 fils per kilowatt hour.