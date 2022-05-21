Depp-Heard trial: Eva Green comes out in support of co-star Johnny

Johnny Depp’s ‘Dark Shadows’ co-star Eva Green extended support to the former amid the defamation battle with Amber Heard.

As the blockbuster defamation trial between former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard heads toward a conclusion in Virginia court, Depp’s co-star from the 2012 horror-comedy ‘Dark Shadows’, Eva Green came out in support of the actor.

Sharing a picture with the actor on the photo and video sharing application, the ‘Casino Royale’ actor wrote: “I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Green Web (@evagreenweb)

Though Green is not the first one to have his back, as the several actors previously shared their kind words for the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star. American comedian, Bill Burr in his podcast earlier said, “From what I’ve seen, the guy is f**king destroying. And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying.”

“I’m wondering if all these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him, if they’re going to apologize somehow,” he questioned further and asked the haters to apologize ‘in public’ as they ‘publicly trashed’ him.

Chris Rock, on the other hand, cracked pro-Johnny Depp jokes during a stand-up. “Believe all women, believe all women, except Amber Heard,” he said in one of the shows. “She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. Wow. And they had a relationship after that.”

For those unversed, Depp and Heard had returned to the stands in their blockbuster defamation trial revolving around allegations of spousal abuse.

The case centers on a column written by Heard for a foreign magazine in December 2018 in which she describes herself as a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’ who was pilloried online after her assault claims.

The actress never names Johnny Depp, who she was married from 2015 to 2017 – but he sued her for defamation, seeking $50 million in damages.

