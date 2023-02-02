Eva Green ‘humiliated’ after WhatsApp texts presented in court

Hollywood actor Eva Green said she felt humiliated when her WhatsApp messages got presented as evidence in her dispute case against White Lantern Film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Eva Green has taken White Lantern Film producers to court to seek payment of her dues for the cancelled project ‘A Patriot‘. The ‘Casino Royale‘ star claims she is entitled to a $1 million (£810,000) fee.

The production company, in its defence, have claimed that the Hollywood actor made demands that were “incompatible” with the film’s budget.

Earlier, the 42-year-old’s messages – in which she called one of the White Lantern Film’s producers Jake Seal a “devious sociopath,” “pure vomit,” and “a liar and a mad man” – were presented in the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Green (@evagreenweb)

The actor’s lawyer Edmund Cullen KC, in his argument, said the White Lantern Film wants to make headlines and damage her reputation at his client’s expense.

Related – ‘Bond‘ actor Eva Green enters court battle over collapsed film

White Lantern Film lawyer Max Mallin questioned the actor about a message where she called the producer an evil person and her wanting to “get out” of the project. The actor, in her defence, said she would have pulled out legally through her agency.

“I was not expecting to have my WhatsApp messages exposed in court, it’s very humiliating. Sometimes you say things you don’t mean,” she said.

Comments