Eva LaRue Shares Chilling 12-Year Ordeal with Stalker

In a gripping revelation, Eva LaRue, known for her role on CSI: Miami, opened up about a terrifying 12-year ordeal involving a relentless stalker who signed his menacing messages as “Freddy Krueger,” the infamous Nightmare on Elm Street villain.

The actress, along with her daughter Kaya McKenna Callahan, endured years of psychological torment that forced them to relocate multiple times and live in constant fear.

Speaking on CBS Mornings on November 11, 2025, Eva LaRue described the experience as a “full-body takeover,” fundamentally altering her sense of safety. “Your brain never goes back to not being hypervigilant,” she said, highlighting the lasting impact of the stalking. The harassment began in 2007 with disturbing letters, escalating to threatening voicemails by 2019. The stalker, later identified as James David Rogers, even targeted LaRue’s daughter, attempting to lure her out of her high school by impersonating her father.

The physical and emotional toll on Eva LaRue was immense. She suffered from stress-induced hives and lost her eyelashes, living in a self-imposed “prison” of hypervigilance. Her daughter, now 23, described the stalker as a “shadow” that could be anywhere, amplifying their fear. The threats, as detailed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2022, included graphic promises to rape and kill both Eva LaRue and her daughter.

Eva LaRue is sharing her story in the upcoming Paramount+ docuseries, My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story, set to premiere on November 13, 2025. In the trailer, she describes the letters as “absolute psychological terrorism.” Rogers, who was sentenced to over three years in federal prison in 2022 after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including stalking and mailing threatening communications, has since been released.

This haunting account underscores the devastating impact of stalking, a nightmare Eva LaRue and her daughter endured for over a decade