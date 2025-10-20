Eva Longoria joins Cardi B’s ‘Am I The Drama?’ trend with glamorous TikTok

Eva Longoria is showing love for Cardi B’s new album Am I The Drama? and fans can’t get enough of it.

The Desperate Housewives star appeared to join in on the fun after Cardi, who turned 33 this week, shared a glamorous birthday video of herself in a red lace dress, lip-syncing to her new track Check Please while celebrating with friends.

Not long after, Longoria posted her own “get ready of me” TikTok, where she looked radiant in a curve hugging, bedazzled gown as she mouthed along to the same song. The video quickly caught fans’ attention, with many calling it an “unexpected crossover” between and the rap superstar.

“I feel so vindicated for loving this release”, one fan wrote on X, while another joked that the clip proves Cardi B is “loved by all the celebrities”. Others couldn’t help but praise Longoria herself, calling the 50-year-old actress “a legend and a baddie”.

Viewers were also stunned by her youthful glow, flooding the comments with questions about her skincare routine. The video was filmed just before Longoria hit the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala.

The playful TikTok exchange between Longoria and Cardi B has already sparked a viral trend that’s spreading quickly across social media.

Cardi B’s Am I The Drama? marks the beginning of what she calls her new “villain era,” embracing a bold, unapologetic attitude as she delivers fresh music for fans and listeners worldwide.