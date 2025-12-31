Eva Mendes gives peeks into her luxury London home with Ryan Gosling and kids

Eva Mendes has shared a first look at her new luxury London home after relocating to the UK with husband Ryan Gosling and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada Lee, 9.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mendes shared a clip where she could be seen walking along the street with their dogs, Lucho and Magic.

She looked stylish in a pale blue jumper and long skirt co-ord which she paired with brown boots.

“When you’re testing how your fit walks but the important things in life remind you how silly it all is. Lucho & Magic por vida,” Eva Mendes wrote along the video.

In another clip, shared over the weekend, the actress gave fans a look at her front door and porch as she emerged out her house trying on an array of jackets.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling- who met on the set of the 2012 thriller The Place Beyond the Pines and married in 2022 – recently moved from the US to the affluent Hampstead neighborhood in north London.

The relocation comes as Gosling films the upcoming Star Wars movie Starfighter in London.

It is also believed that the family moved to escape the “unstable” political climate in the US.