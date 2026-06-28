Every Year After released on Prime Video, fans excited for long-awaited adaptation

Fans finally received the exciting news they had been impatiently awaiting, since June 10, 2026, when the much-anticipated TV adaptation of Carley Fortune’s runaway best-selling novel, ‘Every Summer After,’ began airing on Amazon Prime Video.

So, What’s ‘Every Year After’?

The story revolves around the lives of childhood best friends, Persephone “Percy” Fraser and Sam Florek. Both hail from the fictional small, lakeside town of Barry’s Bay. For the past six summers, before a “dark secret” and Percy’s indiscretion shattered their bond, leaving her estranged and unwilling to ever return, Percy and Sam were inseparable and deeply in love. The show stars Sadie Soverall as Percy and Matt Cornett as Sam.

“I was absolutely blown away by their chemistry,” shared Carley Fortune. “You are going to fall in love with them-I promise.”

That ending that all the fans waited so hard to see!

Spoilers below! After years of living separate lives, Percy is back in town to reopen the dusty old bookstore and resigned to the fact that Sam likely won’t be returning. And then-he does!

The finale sees the young couple finally choosing to be together, getting their second chance at love, which readers had fiercely rooted for throughout the story.

From its decades-long love story to the heartbreak, misunderstandings and the emotional reunion, the adaptation perfectly stays true to its source material.

Season 2 is potentially on the cards

Although Prime Video has yet to renew ‘Every Year After’ for a second season, the cliffhanger ending of episode eight appears to deliberately lay the groundwork for more. The final scene in the season focuses on Charlie [Michael Bradway], who discovers an old snapshot of himself with his close friends, Sam and Percy.

After he suffers a sudden collapse, it is strongly implied that he may have the same congenital heart condition detailed in Fortune’s second book, One Golden Summer.

“I knew it was coming,” Bradway stated. “I don’t know what happens next, so I’m on the edge of my seat.”

Why the anticipation?

For starters, the ‘Every Summer After’ was the surprise breakout hit of 2022 and readers have been clamouring for a on-screen adaptation for years. The show adds to Prime Video’s growing collection of romantic dramas, which includes The Summer I Turned Pretty and Off Campus.

It’s currently ranking high on the popularity charts in India and fans are looking for streaming options in the region.