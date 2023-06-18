Everyone has to shoulder responsibility, Iqbal tells Bilawal on budget complaint

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has said that the prime minister has always addressed complaints of allies, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Commenting on the complaint of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N minister said that the allies were part of the federal cabinet that passed the budget. “Over 80 billion rupees have been allocated for support to the flood victims of Sindh in the Benazir Income Support Program,” he said.

“In decisions made with unanimous agreement, everyone has to shoulder the responsibility,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

“One should avoid to make statements in public meetings,” he said.

Planning minister said that the Chairman PTI failed to give a single development project within his four years. “His inexperience destroyed the economy, the PML-N not holding reins of the country, the country had defaulted soon,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday in a public meeting in Swat said that his party’s approval of the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 depended on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to allocate funds for flood victims that were promised last year.

The PPP chairman expressed concern over absence of allocated funds for flood victims in the budget. He urged the prime minister to fulfil his promise regarding flood aid.

Bilawal said he was surprised to know that no funds were allocated for any province for flood reconstruction, emphasizing that the rehabilitation of flood victims was inevitable for economic growth.