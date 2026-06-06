Everything to know about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s NYC nuptials

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all set for the most exclusive wedding of the century. More details are yet to arrive.

According to Page Six reports, the loved-up pair will exchange vows at Madison Square Garden. An insider reported, “Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy”.

This comes after it was reported that Taylor and Travis are planning to get married in New York over the July 3 weekend. A source admitted that during the selection process of the wedding venue, “privacy was of number one importance to them both”.

Guests would be transported to the venue on blacked-out buses, taking advantage of MSG’s multiple entrances and highly secure infrastructure. According to a source related to the couple’s choice of venue for the event, “If you have billions, you can transform the space into a wedding venue”.

Swift has performed at Madison Square Garden eight times; once for 2009’s Fearless tour, twice for Speak Now, and four times for the Z100 Jingle Ball. Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, and Suki Waterhouse are among the stars who have secured invitations to the wedding.

The Cardigan singer and Kelce were spotted several times around the city last month, where security is set to be on the highest level over Independence Day weekend.

New York Police Department commissioner Jessica Tisch spoke earlier this week about the security needed in NYC for the numerous events happening over the holiday weekend, including July 4 and America’s 250th celebrations like Sail4th, which will see ships floating through the harbour to salute Lady Liberty.

Moreover, the NBA Finals and a World Cup game are also scheduled for that Sunday. “And potentially Taylor Swift’s wedding,” teased Tisch, before adding, “I’m kidding.”

If confirmed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will join celebrities, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, who have tied the knot in NYC.