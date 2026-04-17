The next chapter in the Evil Dead franchise is arriving sooner than expected, with Evil Dead Burn shifting its theatrical release date following the debut of its first teaser, which is currently playing exclusively in cinemas.

The footage, attached to The Mummy, hasn’t been released online yet, but it has already started generating buzz among theater audiences. Alongside the teaser, the film’s new release date was quietly revealed, moving up from July 24, 2026, to July 10, 2026, giving fans an earlier return to the franchise’s signature chaos.

From what’s been shown, the Evil Dead Burn teaser doesn’t waste time. It leans straight into the franchise’s trademark brutality, built around a continuous shot of a young woman trying to escape a house overrun by Deadites.

The sequence unfolds with bodies collapsing around her, creating a claustrophobic, relentless sense of panic that feels very much in line with what longtime fans expect from Evil Dead.

Evil Dead Burn is directed by Sébastien Vaniček, the film marks a follow-up to his 2024 debut Infested, which had already put him on the radar for horror audiences. This time, he appears to be pushing further into darker territory, aiming for something more intense and physically unsettling rather than just stylized horror.

The cast brings together a mix of rising and familiar faces, including Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Tandi Wright and George Pullar, though story details are still being kept tightly under wraps.

This will be the sixth installment in the long-running Evil Dead series, and if the early footage is anything to go by, it’s not stepping back from the gore or intensity. The film is expected to lean heavily into a harsher, more punishing tone, something the director has hinted at in earlier comments about wanting to create a horror experience that genuinely tests its audience.

The franchise isn’t slowing down either. A follow-up, Evil Dead Wrath, is already scheduled for release in 2028, suggesting a more aggressive expansion of the series in the coming years. For now, though, Evil Dead Burn looks set to bring audiences back into that blood-soaked world a little earlier than planned, and judging by the reaction to the teaser, it’s going to be a rough ride.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip