‘Evil Dead’ franchise continues to grow with upcoming spinoff film

There was good news for the fans of the gruesome horror Hollywood franchise ‘Evil Dead‘ as a spinoff film is officially in the works.

A report by Comic Book stated that award-winning director Sébastien Vaniček has been confirmed to direct the spinoff film. The director is best known for his work in ‘Infested.’

It follows a man who collects exotic animals and accidentally lets a deadly spider that rapidly reproduces loose in his French apartment complex. ‘Infested‘ won the “Best Picture” and “Best Director” awards at Fantastic Fest.

The spinoff film will not be connected to the main ‘Evil Dead‘ universe.

The franchise, which incorporates horror and comedy, began with the film of the same name in 1981. The Sam Raimi-directed flick followed Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) and his four friends travelling to a cabin in the woods, where they unknowingly release demons.

The film, which saw its fair share of controversies, was followed by sequels ‘Dead by Dawn‘ and ‘Army of Darkness‘. It was rebooted in 2013 with ‘The Evil Dead‘ and a Netflix show ‘Ash vs Evil Dead‘ was released in 2017.

The fifth film in the franchise, ‘Evil Dead Rise‘, was released in 2023 and it became the highest-grossing installment in the franchise with gross earnings of $147 million.

It is pertinent to mention that Bruce Campbell, who produces the franchise, said they are looking to step up the content production.

“We’re going to do them probably more like every two to three years now, rather than every 10 years,” Bruce Campbell said in an interview with Collider. “But, hey, we’ve seen with Star Wars – you don’t want to wear people out. Keep them guessing! We never wore out our welcome with Evil Dead because we never choked them.”

On the other hand, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ director Lee Cronin hoped that his version of the franchise would continue with new lore.

“Look, [another ‘Evil Dead‘] is always a possibility. I had a great experience making this movie with some really great people, and in success, that makes you look at what is possible next… it’s also very tempting to look back into this world, particularly the characters that have survived and the new lore that I’ve brought into play,” Lee Cronin said in an interview with THR.

He added, “So it’s certainly something to be discussed. It’s something that we discussed on set, because when you’re making a movie in a franchise, you’re always talking about what’s next and what’s possible.”