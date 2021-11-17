EVMs to bury evil desires, Shah Mahmood Qureshi responds to Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Responding to Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs) to bury evil desires, ARY News reported.

Speaking in the joint session of the Parliament, FM Qureshi said the government doesn’t want to impose black law rather it is striving to eliminate the bad practices of previous governments.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said that questions were raised on every election conducted after 1970. The time has come to improve our direction and focus on the development of the country, he added.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif dubs EVMs ‘evil vicious machines’

Qureshi said that we are tabling the bills as we are having required majority for their approvals. PTI government is determined to move forward in a democratic way, he expressed.

Shehbaz dubs EVMs ‘evil machines’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has called electronic voting machines (EVMs) ‘evil machines’.

Addressing the joint session of the Parliament, Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said that the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected the proposal of the EVMs on strong grounds not on personal like or dislike.

