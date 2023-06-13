Ewan McGregor, Alicia Vikander to be honoured at Karlovy Vary Film Festival 2023

Scottish Hollywood star Ewan McGregor and Sweden-born Alicia Vikander will be honoured at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival this year.

‘Star Wars’ actor McGregor and Swedish Oscar-winning actor Vikander will be the guests at the 57th edition of the international film festival to be held towards the end of this month in the Czech Republic.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Both the actors will receive President’s Award at Karlovy Vary Film Festival in their attendance at the opening ceremony on June 30, organizers announced on Tuesday morning.

Welcoming McGregor as the guest of the festival, KVIFF organizers tweeted, “Scottish actor, director, and producer will receive the Festival President’s Award and present his new film You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, in which he appears alongside his daughter.”

#KVIFF57 welcomes as its guest Ewan McGregor. Scottish actor, director, and producer will receive the Festival President’s Award and present his new film You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, in which he appears alongside his daughter @ClaraMcgregor, who will also be a guest of KVIFF. pic.twitter.com/TaMjccKRB1 — Karlovy Vary IFF (@KVIFF) June 13, 2023

His real-life daughter Clara McGregor will also be a guest at the opening event.

“Oscar-winning Swedish actress and producer Alicia Vikander will be a guest at the opening ceremony of the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, where she will be presented the KVIFF President’s Award,” they tweeted minutes later.

Oscar-winning Swedish actress and producer Alicia Vikander will be a guest at the opening ceremony of the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, where she will be presented the KVIFF President’s Award. #KVIFF57 pic.twitter.com/3QkR0Fri8g — Karlovy Vary IFF (@KVIFF) June 13, 2023

The ‘Tomb Raider’ star will be present with her Cannes-premiered ‘Firebrand’ by Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz.

France’s Triet wins Cannes’ Palme d’Or for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

The 57th edition of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival will run through July 8 this year.